Candlelight vigil hosted by Black Lives Matter Lincoln

Black Lives Matter Lincoln held a candlelight vigil instead of a protest Friday night. The vigil honored those who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

Organizers say they wanted the vigil to feel different, and the mood at the capitol was somber on what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday.

Taylor would have been 27, but she was killed by police at her home in Louisville, Ky. in March. BLM-Lincoln said they want everyone to understand the pain Taylor's family and the Black Community feel right now.

BLM-Lincoln say it's been a challenging weekend for them and for people in Lincoln. They wanted to give everyone a safe space to dig into those emotions.

"Making sure Lincoln rises as a whole," said LeeAaron Berks of Black Lives Matter - Lincoln. "Then after Lincoln, once we got Lincoln going, we're going for Omaha. Once we got Omaha joined up, we're going for Nebraska, then the nation. There is no stop until injustice is put to an end, racism is put to an end, and hate is put to an end."

BLM-Lincoln said they want people to take all the emotion they're feeling right now, and carry that into the weekend, and beyond because marching is just the beginning.