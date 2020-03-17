Cancer fighter lives cautiously amid coronavirus pandemic

Many of the restrictions we are living with today are helping those with pre-existing medical conditions have a healthy tomorrow. Not all of them are elderly.

Almost two years after a stem cell transplant 46-year-old Brian Gasper lives cautiously but not in fear.

Brian Gasper said, “I want to be able to do the things I want to do, I mean you are already limited by what you can do, but I don’t really want to make it worse.”

Normally on a job site, the electrical estimator for Miller Electrical now has a home office. He repeatedly uses sanitizer and regularly takes his temperature. The welcome sign on his door has a different interpretation these days.

“If somebody is not feeling good they stay away,” said Gasper.

He can’t afford to let coronavirus in his home or lungs.

“I wouldn’t be able to fight the lung viruses as well as your average person and could put me in intensive care,” said Gasper.

In an effort to stay healthy many of us stock up with over the counter drugs, but when you take a look into Brian’s kitchen cabinet you’ll see why any exposure to coronavirus is a matter of life and death.

Cancer-fighting drugs cost $3,000 a month about 300 out of pocket after insurance.

“15-20 pills a day,” said Gasper.

Though growing strong in his two-year fight against blood cancer Brian says the coronavirus crisis added an unexpected concern.

Brian Gasper wants to thank those making sacrifices in their lives to help keep coronavirus out of his.

“Trying to live life a little more carefully,” said Gasper.

He needs all his energy to fight a disease that’s been around a lot longer.

Brian Gasper says he’s part of a clinical trial on a new treatment for blood cancer. So far results have been positive so he doesn’t want to take any chances with coronavirus.

