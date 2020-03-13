Canceling a fish fry? Comment on our social media posts

During the Lenten season, the Friday night fish fry is nearly a standing invitation at some local churches and other community organizations.

As concerns about the possibility of spreading coronavirus have prompted the cancellation of so many large-scale events, 6 News wanted to make sure we had a good place to get more local community oriented closings in public view without compromising our continuing coverage.

Our closings page and the process behind it aren't really conducive to this sort of thing, so instead, we invite our online visitors to head to the Twitter and Facebook posts — linked here, embedded below, and pinned to the top of our branded accounts — to check or post about known cancellations around the Omaha-metro area.

—

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak