Canceled trial for alleged fraudulent deck builder frustrates victims

A no-show in court leaves frustration for victims and the prosecutor, but the defendant contacted us with an explanation.

In 2018, deck builder Ross Sherwood left Sarpy County District Court facing fraud charges. On Thursday, customer Patti Reid asks the victim to advocate how Sherwood could skip going back before the judge.

“It’s very frustrating because he cannot show up and things just keep getting continuance one after another every single month for a year and a half,” said Reid.

Sherwood didn’t call the Sarpy County attorney before missing a pretrial hearing.

“Once he’s arrested it will get set for trial again and we’ll go from there. Hopefully, we’ll have a good bond that we can keep him in custody until the trial comes,” said Scott Earl, the prosecutor.

In an email to Six on Your Side, Sherwood says, ”Stop portraying me as some big-time criminal or fugitive.”

Sherwood claims health issues caused him to skip two recent court appearances. The last failure to appear canceled his trial scheduled for Monday.

Another missed court date and now canceled trial leave customers with unanswered questions. Will they ever get all their money back and see justice done?

Sherwood states, he’s made voluntary restitution of $51,000 to the court system which is repaying several customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

“But I’m still out three thousand of my eight thousand dollars,” said Reid.

By Sherwood’s count, he owes $9,000 more to fully repay a half dozen customers whose complaints lead to fraud charges. But Sherwood will need money for a bond if arrested on eight outstanding warrants and a new one alleging he got thousands of dollars for a project left incomplete.

Though Sherwood has a public defender for the criminal cases, he hired a private attorney on contingency for two personal injury lawsuits that he has filed. In one suit he claims a customer’s dog bit him causing hand injuries. Sherwood claimed that’s why he missed another court hearing in October.

