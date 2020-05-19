Canceled travel plans has seniors pushing for full refunds

The trip of a lifetime isn’t going to happen this year for more than two dozen senior citizens. Each of them paid a lot of money. But offers by the travel company aren’t what any of them expected.

The famous German Passion Play has been postponed until 2022.

Tony Staup a traveler said, “I don’t even know if I’m going to be here in two years, I don’t know what our health will be.”

That’s why these Omaha area seniors want a full refund of the $5,000 each paid for a European trip highlighted by the Passion Play.

“Just refund the money, we’re older we don’t know where we’re going to be in two years we would like our money back,” said Dennis Koley, another traveler.

But Nawas International is offering four options instead. Take a European tour this fall without the Passion Play, transfer the reservation to a different trip next year, or receive credit for the passion play tour in two years.

And the travelers are passionately against option 4. They can cancel the reservation, and receive a refund. Minus $1,150 each that the travel company will keep.

The traveler customers say that’s a sinful amount of their money not refunded.

“And they get to keep $1150 bucks without even telling us where that $1,150 is coming from, it’s not right,” said Staup.

Nawas International states retaining $1,150 is better for the travel group than losing it all by canceling.

The customers claim to subtract $1,500 each paid for airfare the travel company will keep about a third of their trip payment.

These seniors say they booked the trip primarily for the Passion Play and only a full refund will renew their faith in the travel industry.

6 New left a phone message and sent several emails to Nawas International in Connecticut but so far no response. While most of the 28 people on the tour had travel insurance those interviewed say they’ve only received a claim number and no promise any of it will be paid.

