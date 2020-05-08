Campers flock to sites in Iowa as campgrounds open amid the pandemic

There are a lot of happy campers in Iowa leading into the weekend; for the first time since the pandemic hit campgrounds are open.

“I got up at 4 o’clock this morning, and was here by 4:30 waiting for Dave to open the gate,” said Monte McKenzie.

McKenzie and his wife are familiar with the Arrowhead Campground in Pottawattamie County, but this season they know it’s going to look a bit different.

“It was all on Facebook about the 6 foot,” said McKenzie. “And we can’t have any company, anyone come to visit.”

There are a handful of other restrictions as well, including no tent camping allowed and no access to washrooms or showers. It’s a similar situation at the Hitchcock Campground.

“As you can see right here we’ve blocked off access to those roads,” said Jeff Franco, operations supervisor, Pottawattamie County Conservation, noting some sites are being blocked off to provide a safe amount space between RV’s.

“We are limiting numbers of people at each site to 10 people, preferably they’re kind of one household only as well,” said Franco, adding that they are expecting some big numbers.

“As soon as the governor of Iowa made that proclamation that RV camping was going to be allowed we started getting calls almost immediate.”

And if Friday is any indication, people are accepting the adjustments.

“Restrictions don’t bother me any,” said McKenzie. “I’ve got my little space right here and I can stay in it and everyone else can stay out of it and we’ll be just fine.”

As for camping Nebraska, people will have to wait until May 20th, that’s when the state will start opening up some campgrounds.