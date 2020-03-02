Campaign for medical marijuana in Nebraska receives support

By  | 
Posted:

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A ballot campaign looking to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska is now getting a little help.

They're getting new support from Adopt, a coalition led by former state senator Tommy Garrett.

Garrett is an outspoken supporter of medical marijuana and previously introduced legalization bills in the legislature.

The campaign says it’s also hired a national group that has worked with ballot campaigns in other states.

Organizers hope to get the measure on the Nebraska ballot this year.

 