Camp Ashland quarantine comes to an end, patients prepare for final tests

The coronavirus quarantine period is coming to an end. Wednesday is the last day for the 57 Americans staying at Camp Ashland.

The group flew in from China nearly 2 weeks ago and has been tested twice a day every day for the coronavirus.

They'll test one last time tomorrow morning and then they'll be cleared to go home.

Officials say it's bittersweet. The group has become close, knowing they're all going through this together.

“I like to see it when our citizens are taken care of and I like to see our system work,” said Smith.

57 Americans arrived from China two weeks ago forced into quarantine after the coronavirus outbreak. With the quarantine period ending Thursday, Joe smith with the center for disease and control says they've been getting the group prepared to ease them back into their everyday lives.

They have counselors on hand to reduce any mental or emotional stress they may be experiencing.

Smith says the release won't be a big display like the buses that brought them in. Each family will be driven to the airport by officials depending on when their flights are. We're told the people in the group live all around the country.

“We have quite a mix, we have more than a dozen under the age of 18 including 2 infants I can't wait to be able to hold before they leave,” said Smith. “There’s absolutely zero fear, we started out with 57 healthy people, we're finishing up with 57 people and I wouldn't mind if any of my children sat next to them on an airplane, that’s how confident I am with this process.”

