Camera captures man chasing, kicking, dragging woman back to his car

A home surveillance camera captured a violent incident outside a Las Vegas home early Wednesday morning. (Source: Las Vegas Metro Police Department/CNN)

A woman ran from a vehicle and up to a house. She banged on the door of the house, screaming for help.

A man then got out of the car, ran up behind the victim and started to hitting and kicking her before dragging her back into the vehicle.

The victim is described as a white female between 20 and 30 years old with dark hair and wearing ripped blue jeans.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old with short black hair and a white shirt with stripes.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact the Las Vegas authorities at 702-828-3111.

