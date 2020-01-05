California suspects wanted in connection to homicide, last seen in North Platte

The Nebraska State Patrol is looking for these two men who were last seen in North Platte, Neb Sunday.

According to a release, they are wanted for questioning regarding a homicide in Portville, California.

The persons of interested are Cris Corbit, 25, and Jeremy Bailey, 20.

According to the release they are both considered armed and dangerous.

The release states, they may be driving a white two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a possible license plate being 15-EN83.

Anyone with information is urged to not approach them and to call 911 immediately.