California man arrested with 22 pounds of meth in Lancaster County

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies discovered 22 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

A deputy stopped the vehicle on Interstate 80, near MM396 just west of Lincoln, around 10:30 a.m.

The vehicle was stopped for following too closely but the deputy said they believed part of the vehicle had been altered.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the meth in a hidden compartment where the windshield wipers are attached.

Jose Vazuez-Rios, 41, of Orange County, California was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute.

