California home gas blast kills 1, injures 15

Authorities say a gas explosion that destroyed a Southern California home has killed one person and injured more than a dozen others.

The explosion occurred shortly after noon Monday in Murrieta in Riverside County.

The Southern California Gas Co. says it sent a crew to the home after a contractor damaged a gas line.

Murrieta Deputy Fire Chief David Lantzer says firefighters had been called to the home about an hour before the blast. He says 15 people were injured, but he didn't have their conditions.

SoCalGas says one of its workers was killed and another was sent to the hospital. The company also says a resident of the home may be unaccounted for.

The blast sent up a wall of flames and heavy smoke before crews stopped the gas flow and doused the fire.

