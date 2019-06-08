California Mega Millions player taps $530 million jackpot

Someone in California is living large this weekend. That's where the jackpot-winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold - a $530 million payday.

It was the fourth Mega Millions jackpot of 2019. The $530 million total has a cash payout of $345.2 million.

It’s the largest jackpot won since the $1.5 billion jackpot last October and the seventh largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for June 7 were: white balls 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68, plus the gold Mega Ball 2.

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Missouri on March 12. Other jackpots won this year include $437 million in New York on January 1 and $273 million in New Jersey on March 1.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, there were 1,711,340 other winning tickets Friday night at all prize levels. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second prize; they were sold in Arizona, California and Washington. For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 48 tickets won the $10,000 third prize. Five of those are actually worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier.

The next drawing on Tuesday, June 11, resets to its starting value of $40 million ($26.0 million cash).