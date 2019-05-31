Calif. baseball team loses sponsors over video comparing Ocasio-Cortez to dictators

Several companies announced Thursday they would end their relationship with a minor league baseball team in California after the team showed a Memorial Day video which some found offensive.

One of the companies cutting ties with the Fresno Grizzlies is Sun-Maid Growers.

The raisin company grew concerned after the team played a Memorial Day tribute video that portrayed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an adversary of the United States, alongside the likes of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and the late Fidel Castro of Cuba.

"What we have is a brand that operates with the highest integrity, and our brand is next to a message like that, we have concerns," said Harry Overly, president and CEO of Sun-Maid Growers.

Dos Equis and Tecate announced they dropped their affiliation with the team as well.

Overly said it was a difficult decision for his company, and that company representatives spent most of Wednesday getting feedback from local raisin growers. They ultimately decided to sever ties with the Grizzlies.

"What is happening right now is that there’s a kind of a misstatement or purpose around what we've done,” Overly said. “We are in no way intentionally trying to take a political position. We are actually trying to be very neutral."

According to Overly, the company invested big dollars in advertisement with the Grizzlies this season, with their logo located in several areas around Chukchansi Park.

Overly has been in contact with Grizzlies management since the announcement.

“The reaction was very understanding,” he said. “They understood what our position was. I explained to them why we had to do what we felt was necessary.”

The Associated Press reports the team has apologized for playing the video, which they found on YouTube, but admitted they didn’t properly vet.

