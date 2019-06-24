CWS fans: tailgaters thinning out

Year after year Omaha becomes the epicenter for college baseball as hundreds of thousands of people flock to TD Ameritrade Park.

This year, some parking lots looked empty on game day. Some CWS fans, like Joe Bruckner, told 6 News they hadn't seen the parking lot so dead during a championship series in years. He's been coming since 1972.

"I come down for every game every day. Today this year seems a little slower on the crowd with the teams that are out here," said local Bruckner.

While it may look like attendance is low in the parking lots, that isn't the case at all according to Executive Director of CWS, INC Kathryn Morrisey.

"The numbers inside the stadium show we will be sold out tonight and we are down to obstructed views with just a handful of those left," said Morrisey.

Bruckner himself he loves the atmosphere the different fans bring in.

"I think its because you don't have the bigger teams like Texas, LSU that bring those fan bases out here. :24 you get a couple with Michigan and the local people who aren't going to come out until after they get off work," said Bruckner.

There is something else that may be keeping the tailgating lots empty. New fans. Michigan hasn't played in the CWS since the gamers were at Rosenblatt. These new fans simply may not know where to go.

"When we have teams that haven't been here for a long time we find out the first time they are here this is an exploratory visit for them," said Morrisey.

