CWS, NCAA awards portion of grants to flood-stricken baseball-softball programs

Five metro baseball/softball programs were awarded grants from the CWS of Omaha Inc. and the NCAA totaling $103,000; $70,000 of which went to three flood-damaged programs.

The flood damage awards include $5,000 to Omaha Suburban Athletic Association to upgrade Roanoke Park to replace games planned for N.P Dodge park which is permanently closed due to flooding. Graves Park Forever in Wakefield, Neb. received $15,000 after being heavily damaged by the flood and the Waterloo- Valley Recreation Association received $50,000 for the Chris Frank Field which was completely submerged.

“We are grateful the NCAA agreed that additional funds to help these flood-damaged programs were vital to these communities after suffering devasting flooding,” said Jack Diesing, President of College World Series of Omaha, Inc. “Their commitment to adding $23,000 in additional funds for this program will have a significant impact on our sport.”

Other programs that received grants include $8,328 to Police Athletics for Community Engagement and $25,000 to Creighton University.