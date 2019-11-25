CWS 2020 tickets available for holiday gifting

College World Series tickets for the 2020 tournament are now available for holiday gifting.

Fans of any age can order the NCAA Men's College World Series general admission tickets at a reported 40 percent ticket savings.

The Series is held at TD Ameritrade from June 13th through June 23rd/24th.

For more information fans are encouraged to head to the NCAA website.

Tickets are also available by phone at 402-554-4422 or in-person in early December at the CHI Health Center Box Office.