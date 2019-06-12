CWS 2019: Teams arrive in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- With the College World Series just days away, participating teams have begun to arrive in Omaha.
The #OMAHOGS have landed! Welcome back to Omaha, @RazorbackBSB! #OmaHogsSZN #CWS2019 pic.twitter.com/8sS29Tyck3— Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) June 12, 2019
The first #CWS team has arrived! Welcome to Omaha @LouisvilleBSB!— Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) June 12, 2019
⚾️ #L1C4 #CWS2019 pic.twitter.com/2K3wG42ywN
The 2nd @NCAACWS team has arrived in Omaha! Welcome @umichbaseball! #GoBlue #CWS2019 pic.twitter.com/R8WzORE9d5— Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) June 12, 2019
War Eagle! The @AuburnTigers have landed at OMA. Welcome to Omaha @AuburnBaseball! #WarEagle #CWS2019 pic.twitter.com/syLU4ErBoD— Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) June 12, 2019
