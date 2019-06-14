CWS 2019: Surprise planned for Friday night fireworks show

Baseball fans who stick around for the end of the Fan Fest show in the stadium will be in for a big firework surprise.

Fireworks crews lost a day of set-up time because of Thursday night’s major league baseball game but on Friday morning were busy setting up the show.

They will set off fireworks from the field, from the top of and outside the stadium. They’re keeping it a secret but there’s a big, never-been-seen-at-the-CWS fireworks event planned.

Ted Kallhoff, with J and M Displays, said, “We prefer people to see it from inside the stadium but there will be some new effects that have never been done out here on any shows.”

Friday’s show should start after 10 p.m.