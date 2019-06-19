CWS 2019: Slumpbuster tournament puts young baseball players close to big dreams

The College World Series is so big, they can’t play all of the games on one field. Enter the "Slumpbuster."

Mike Plews / WOWT

The Triple Crown Sports Omaha Slumpbuster Tournament, billed as the largest youth baseball tournament played on 91 fields at 33 different complexes throughout the Metro.

This year, more than 700 teams are here come from across the country — 40 different states in all.

For Zach Tamanini, 11, of Maryland, this tournament is all about the baseball.

“It’s cool,” he said. “There’s a lot of good fields and stuff… It’s a fun sport.”

Not only do the kids get to play in this big tournament, in its 17th year, they also get to attend CWS games at night.

“It’s my first time there, so to be able to take my 11-year-old already in his baseball career, it’s a lot of fun," Tony Tamanini said.

Caleb Stork is the starting pitcher for his Red Sox team out of Denver. He and his teammates love the experience of playing in such a big tournament and, of course, attending CWS.

“I think it’s a great experience just coming to the College World Series, and just playing as lot of teams from out of state,” he said.

Teammate Jon Prentiss agreed.

“So we were like in the outfield we were doing cheers with left field and right field,” Jon said. “It was really fun.”

Lori Goldstine and her son flew in from California to take part in this annual event.

“You know, it’s a great experience, Kids love baseball,” Goldstine said. “It’s a great community feel, and it’s really exciting for the kids to get on an airplane and go play baseball in the Heartland of America.”

There is a lot of baseball played at the Slumpbuster Tournament, and for the players, that creates a lot of baseball dreams for the future.

“You think you could play there, in College World Series, one day? Oh I think so.”