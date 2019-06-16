CWS 2019: Series moves into Day Two of play

TD Ameritrade Park is hosting another full house as the 2019 College World Series moves into the second day of play and our first look at the second half of the field.

Here's the short story on Saturday:



Louisville vs. Vanderbilt - in progress

vs. - in progress Auburn vs. Mississippi State - 6:30 p.m.

And here's the short (but slightly longer) story from Saturday.

Michigan 5 Texas Tech 3 - Final

Jimmy Kerr’s first triple in two years helped build an early Michigan lead and Karl Kauffmann pitched seven strong innings and the Wolverines opened their first CWS appearance since 1984 with a 5-3 victory over Texas Tech in the CWS opener Saturday afternoon. Click here for details.

Florida State 1 Arkansas 0 - Final

Drew Parrish limited Arkansas to five hits in eight innings and J.C. Flowers scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth to give Florida State a 1-0 win over Arkansas in the College World Series on Saturday night. Click here for details.