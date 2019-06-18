CWS 2019: Rain delay pushes game schedules

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- With Louisville leading Auburn 4-1 in the fifth inning just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Game 7 of the 2019 College World Series went into a rain delay.
�� WEATHER ALERT ��— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 18, 2019
Rain delay here in Omaha... Stay tuned for updates on when the game will resume. #CWS pic.twitter.com/EhdGUPq6Mo
About a half-hour later, CWS officials tweeted that the game wouldn't resume before 9 p.m. As a result, Game 8 will be played Wednesday.
�� WEATHER ALERT ��— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 18, 2019
The earliest that Game 7 will resume is 9 PM CT. Game 8 has been postponed to tomorrow.
Updates to follow on official game times. #CWS pic.twitter.com/bJbUMREf0k