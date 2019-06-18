CWS 2019: Rain delay pushes game schedules

Updated: Tue 3:42 PM, Jun 18, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- With Louisville leading Auburn 4-1 in the fifth inning just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Game 7 of the 2019 College World Series went into a rain delay.


About a half-hour later, CWS officials tweeted that the game wouldn't resume before 9 p.m. As a result, Game 8 will be played Wednesday.



 