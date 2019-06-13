CWS 2019: Parking information

Getting through security at the College World Series will take some time, but fans will also need to allow themselves extra time to find parking.

Omaha Police have asked fans to be mindful of larger-than-normal amounts of vehicles and pedestrians near TD Ameritrade Park during CWS, and to follow the tips below to avoid accidents — and fees for parking violations.

OBEY OFFICERS. Law enforcement personnel will be patrolling TD Ameritrade Park and directing traffic. For everyone’s safety, we urge both pedestrians and vehicular traffic to follow the directives of law enforcement personnel.

TAILGATING IS PERMITTED. Vehicles parking in MECA managed surface parking lots will be allowed to tailgate. Tailgating will be allowed inside the lot — but all grills and other personal property will need to be kept in close proximity to your vehicle and should not extend into drive lanes or additional parking spaces.

TAILGATING NOT ALLOWED IN SOME AREAS. Tailgating is NOT allowed in the CHI Health Center Omaha garage. Law enforcement personnel and security officers will be monitoring activities within and surrounding all MECA-managed parking lots. All personal property must be removed from parking lots at the end of each night. All MECA-managed lots will open at 8 a.m. and close 90 minutes following the conclusion of the last game.

SEASON TICKET-HOLDER PARKING: Lot D is a “pass lot” for CWS season-ticket holders, with the exception of Opening Celebration Day, when there is limited availability for parking due to location of the fireworks set-up. Lot B also is a “pass lot” for CWS game days. MECA advises it will be available for paid public parking only for Opening Celebration Day on June 14 with limited availability.

PARKING GARAGE: The CHI Health Center Omaha parking garage will be open for parking at a $12 daily fee.

HANDICAPPED PARKING: Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking is available on a first come, first-served basis in MECA-managed parking lots. There is no charge for vehicles displaying the appropriate hang tag or license plate. (ADA) Parking is available, but limited in Lots A, B, and D (with a lot D pass) on the TD Ameritrade Park Omaha/CHI Health Center Omaha campus. Those needing ADA parking should plan to arrive early to secure a spot.

HANDICAPPED DROP-OFF: Persons with disabilities may be dropped off on the southwest side of the stadium near the corner of 12th and Mike Fahey Streets. Elevators are located south of the ticket windows near Gate #2 as well as south of Gate #1 at the Suite/Club Entrance on 13th Street.

PARK OMAHA is a convenient, City of Omaha website and parking app that can help you locate hundreds of parking spots in the downtown and north downtown area. You also can use the ParkOmaha app to pay parking fees at garages or street meters from your smart phone.

GENERAL PARKING



#CWS2019 is getting closer and closer! Event parking will be available at these Park Omaha locations. The 13th & Capitol Garage will be open at 5:30pm and the 15th & Chicago Lot will be open at 5:00pm tonight for the Royals v. Tigers game ⚾️�� pic.twitter.com/XbMbAGaDNz — Park Omaha (@ParkOmaha) June 13, 2019

MOTORCYCLE PARKING is available on the south side of Mike Fahey Street, between 13th and 14th Streets.

PRIVATE PARKING: All other parking is privately-owned and subject to fees or towing.

FREE AAA ASSISTANCE: AAA Nebraska is offering free tow, lockout and jumpstart service to any patrons at the CWS from noon to 10 p.m. each game day. To receive service, call 1-800-AAA-HELP or contact an officer stationed near TD Ameritrade Park

OPD also reminds fans not to leave any valuables inside their vehicles.