CWS 2019: Opening Celebration Day schedule

Today's the day! College World Series 2019 is upon us. CWS Fan Fest presented by Capital One gets started at 11 a.m.

With lots of other CWS events happening throughout the day, we've got the full schedule right here:

9:10-10 a.m. – Texas Tech open team practice at TD Ameritrade Park

10:10-11 a.m. – Michigan open team practice at TD Ameritrade Park

10:30-11:15 a.m. – Texas Tech autograph session presented by AT&T

10:30-11:30 a.m. – Coaches news conference

11:10 a.m.-Noon – Arkansas open team practice at TD Ameritrade Park

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Michigan autograph session presented by AT&T

12:10-1 p.m. – Florida State open team practice at TD Ameritrade Park

12:30-1:15 p.m. – Arkansas autograph session presented by AT&T

1:10-2 p.m. – Vanderbilt open team practice at TD Ameritrade Park

1:30-2:15 p.m. – Florida State autograph session presented by AT&T

2:10-3 p.m. – Louisville open team practice – TD Ameritrade Park

2:30-3:15 p.m. – Vanderbilt autograph session presented by AT&T

3:10-4 p.m. – Mississippi State open team practice at TD Ameritrade Park

3:30-4:15 p.m. – Louisville autograph session presented by AT&T

4:10-5 p.m. – Auburn open team practice at TD Ameritrade Park

4:30-5:15 p.m. – Mississippi State autograph session presented by AT&T

5:30-6:15 p.m. – Auburn autograph session presented by AT&T

8:30 p.m. – Parade of teams marching east from Creighton University on Mike Fahey Street to the stadium

8:45-10 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies at TD Ameritrade Park

