CWS 2019: OPD puts Omaha on alert about scooter rules

Promising to issue citations as needed, Omaha Police reminded residents — and College World Series visitors — on Wednesday of the rules pertaining to Lime scooter use around town.

According to official OPD social media posts, citations will be issued for anyone riding a scooter on a sidewalk or failing to stop at stop signs. They will also be cited if they are underage — you must be 18 years old to operate the scooters, though you don't need a driver's license — or caught riding on roads with a speed limit higher than 35 mph.

"All users are strongly encouraged to wear helmets," the post says.

-Riding on the sidewalk

-Running stop signs/lights

-Riding on roads with a speed limit over 35 mph

-Must be 18 or older pic.twitter.com/c72yLSDAoO — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 12, 2019

The Facebook post also included a map of boundaries where scooters are not allowed:

Scooter parking is permitted near the ballpark on the northeast side of 10th Street & Capitol Avenue; the northwest side of 12th Street and Capitol Avenue; and the northeast side of 15th Street and Mike Fahey Street.

Some commenters noted the no-ride area was extended, as compared to a previous OPD Facebook book about scooter parking and usage zones: