CWS 2019: Metro jeweler adds new gems to the diamond celebration

There are all kinds of souvenirs connected to the College World Series but if you want to step it up a bit, there's a jeweler in Omaha who makes something fans really take a shine to.

Every year Matt Powell makes tiny little baseball charms during the series - eight of them in each school’s colors.

Baseball fans can custom-order their baseballs and line them up with cubic zirconia or real diamonds depending on how much they want to spend.

Selling the gems to fans across the country has given Matt a national reputation.

We've got a following on this now which is kinda great. We've spent a lot of time. All these teams have come in and word has kinda filtered out and now we’re starting to do the product online a little bit and kind of explore that.”

The sterling silver baseballs start at $75. If you want diamonds, those can get up in the $3,000 range.

Matt's gems can be found in The Bullpen of the Baseball Village.