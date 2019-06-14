CWS 2019: Metro firm adds finishing touch to team jerseys

The handiwork of an Omaha company will be in the national spotlight during the CWS.

The jerseys of all eight teams are in the workshop of Lawlor's Custom Sportswear - all being prepared for the big games. Employees are embroidering a very important little patch on each jersey: the College World Series logo.

Each team gets three sets of jerseys so that's about 1,000 in all.

Jamie Carlson, with Lawlor’s, said, “”I mean it required a lot of planning ahead of time for about a month or so. I don't want to watch a game and see a patch falling off anyone's shoulder.”

This is the third year that Lawlor's has been responsible for applying the CWS patch to team jerseys.