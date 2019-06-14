CWS 2019: It starts with Fan Fest and Fan Fest is here!

The first hit at the College World Series is already on the books. Fan Fest sets the stage for the 2019 showdown of college baseball's best with a long list of entertainment options before the players ever take the field.

Billed as a venue for all ages, Fan Fest is boasting giveaways, live music, interactive games and special appearances.

It's open daily throughout the series and it will give you the chance to put your fun/sports/appetite skills to the test.

But first things first. First you have to get to TD Ameritrade Park and you won't be alone in that quest. Click here for the parking information you'll need.

Metro Transit's Stadium Circulator provides another assist for you stadium mobility.

The Circulator connects TD Ameritrade Park with downtown Omaha hotels, public parking, the Old Market and other attractions. The Stadium Circulator operates on an approximately 10-minute frequency and is in service 90 minutes prior to game time, and 90 minutes after the end of the last inning. The one-way fare is 25 cents. Signs with a baseball illustration located at each bus stop will make the route even more visible.

The Stadium Circulator will run continuously for the 2019 Opening Celebration Day on Friday, June 14th from 9:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the festivities end. Metro Transit also operates more than a dozen routes that offer scheduled stops within walking distance of the stadium. More details on Metro Transit’s Stadium Circulator or regular bus services can be found at ometro.com or by calling 1-402-341-0800 or 1-402-341-0807 TTD.

You'll also need to keep security restrictions in mind as the games begin. Click here for the DOs and DONTs at the ballpark.

Free Tickets!

If you attend Friday’s Fan Fest you are eligible to get a free General Admission game ticket.

You can sign up at the CWS table at Gate 1 in TD Ameritrade Park. But you only have until 5 p.m. Friday, June 14. Event ambassadors can help you fill out the application.