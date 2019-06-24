CWS 2019: Houston youngster pulls for underdog Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have said that they wouldn't have made it to the national championship CWS game without overcoming adversity throughout their season. One special 11-year-old shares that same sentiment and will be rooting for the Big Blue.

Matthew Medina has Osteogenesis Imperfecta type 3 which is one of the more severe types. When Matthew was born he was fractured from the chin down and has had more than 200 fractures and 11 surgeries since. There is no cure for the genetic disorder but it does not affect him mentally.

His mother, Cindy Medina, said, "He'll go for months and months on end without having anything broken with significance and then all of a sudden he'll be breaking things left and right from something as simple as coughing or sneezing to other things you know, accidents or everyday life."

The Medinas live in Houston and are huge Astro fans.

Matthew said, “In 2017 that's when the biggest baseball season of my life basically happened because that was the season I went to my first game. That was the season they won the World Series. So that was just amazing. I actually met Correa last year in November. He was just a really cool guy when I met him. We had a nice little conversation. He's a really cool dude."

Matthew attended a Shriners Hospital for Children event at the Astrodome. He met Dustin Johnson of Shriners and told him that he would be attending a clinic in Omaha in June. Johnson was able to get the family tickets to the College World Series through the NCAA.

Cindy said, "This is so important to us as a family because obviously he's not able to participate in the sport traditionally or in the way others would. So anything that gets him close to sports drives his passion and really makes him happy."

On Sunday, Michigan and Vanderbilt held a press conference previewing the championship series. Despite being a diehard Astros fan Matthew also loves the Wolverines and was able to ask Head Coach Erik Bakich a question. Matthew wanted to know more about Michigan's walk-off victory over Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament.

Matthew said, "It was just really cool talking to him because you never get the chance to speak with the coach. Talk about what motivated them, to hit that walk-off and basically save their careers. It was just really cool talking to them."

Matthew got to see TD Ameritrade Park in person for the first time as he watched Michigan's batting practice.

"Unbelievable to be fair. It's a big place. Whole lot bigger than I expected."

Matthew dyed his hair blue for the Wolverines. He said it took his mom almost two hours. The Medinas enjoyed the Fan Fest earlier Monday prior to the game Monday evening.