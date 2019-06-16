CWS 2019: Father's Day celebrations at the ballpark

For all the College World Series has working in its favor, here's another benefit: it can really rev-up a Father's Day celebration.

The CWS is a great family event no matter what the day but when Father's Day lands on the opening weekend, it's a natural.

And it's not just a father and son thing. We crossed paths with some daughters who were trying to best dad at clobbering a wiffle ball. Sons, meanwhile, were out to see if they could get more juice on a fastball than dear ol' dad could muster.

If you're keeping stats, Brady Rusk threw a 58 mph pitch. Dad, Jeff, was clocked at 61. (It is Father's Day)

The Rusks came up from San Antonio to cheer on Texas Tech.

Jeff said, "Think about the experience for a 12-year-old. It's amazing. I wish I would have had this experience when I was 12. It's awesome."

Rusk was here two years ago for the series but this was the first time has been able to treat his son to the spectacle.

Jeff is originally from Colorado so Brady is the die-hard Red Raiders fan in the family. He offered our Mason Mauro some tips to pass along to Tech about using their bullpen to bounce back from Saturday's loss to Michigan - a little fatherly advice from a father's son. It is Father's Day.