CWS 2019: Day-One in the hunt for college baseball's crown

College World Series tradition holds that once the sky has burned, it’s time to lash out with bats. The 2019 CWS took center stage Saturday while thousands of fans helped celebrate in and outside of the ballpark.

The sky fire crew put a glittering cap on TD Ameritrade Park and the Opening Ceremony Friday night. Fireworks shocked the sky and thrilled the fans in a fiery punctuation to Day One of the series celebration.

Saturday’s play features:



Texas Tech vs. Michigan 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Arkansas vs. Florida State 6 p.m.

In the run-up to the start of play, thousands flocked to the home of the college baseball championship to savor a day of fun, food, music and pageantry.

Friday night included a parade and the formal ceremony at the ballpark to light the fuse on the powder keg of the championship chase.

Players arrived on the field to the roar from of a house of fans.

And while the celebrating rolls on, it's time to get down to business. It’s time to play some baseball.