CWS 2019: College baseball has been fostering friendships and reunions for decades

You need more than a tailgate if you’re going to take your tailgating seriously.

You need the kind of resolve it takes to show up at the College World Series and stake out your turf with your celebratory regalia even if your team missed the cut. That’s commitment!

Leigh Waldman crossed paths with a case in point Monday.

LSU, no stranger to college baseball’s championship hustle, missed the 2019 boat but that was no deterrent to Tigers fan Kelli Francis.

On the mitigating side of Kelli’s circumstance, no cross-country travel was needed to pitch the purple tent.

“It’s my staycation, in Omaha,” Francis said. “I live here but this is my staycation. I always talk about it like it's a family reunion where you don't get to pick your family. Well, this is my family. I get to pick."

Francis' tailgate has been growing in size and diversity since the CWS was held at Rosenblatt Stadium.

“There's people from Baton Rouge, Arizona, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Colorado. And there's even people from Omaha that I don't see all year that come down just for this."

Jim Brzozowsky met Francis at a game about 15 years ago. Even though the food is a high point, he comes back year after year for the friendships.