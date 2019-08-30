CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifters steal pricey purses in eight minute sweep

A crew of shoplifters made off with thousands of dollars in new purses from an outlet store and they did it all on camera.

Just before the 8 p.m. closing time, one Saturday last month, three women entered the Coach store at Nebraska Crossing. All carried empty shopping bags that were full when the suspects left without paying just 8 minutes later.

Security camera video shows them acting like shoppers but they slip selected purses into the shopping bags. The stolen purses have price tags ranging from $200 to $900.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Detective Karen Craig said, “I believe that these three individuals are very experienced at what they're doing because it shows that they know how to take the security tags off. That way the metal detectors don't go off."

The shoplifters took 13 purses valued at a total of more than $5,000. They possibly drove off in a black Jeep SUV.

If you recognize any of the suspects call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402 592-STOP.