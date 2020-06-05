COVID-19 update: 125 new cases in Douglas County, new death in Pott. County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

125 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 125 new cases in the county. There is now a total of 4,990.

The positivity rate so far this week is 12.1 percent with 90 percent of the cases being under the age of 65.

There are no new deaths.

21 new cases, 1 death in Pott. County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department has reported 21 new cases and one death. This is the 10th death in the county related to COVID-19. The individual was a 61-80-year-old man from Council Bluffs.

One of the new cases is from Oakland and the remaining are from Council Bluffs. The county has a total of 363 cases.

An inmate at the Pottawattamie County Jail has also tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO