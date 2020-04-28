COVID-19 testing tents to be set up near 84th and Center

A familiar site is popping up near 84th and West Center Road. Drive through COVID-19 testing tents are set up in the area.

It's a test that requires a simple prick of the finger, and you can tell whether or not you've been infected.

“People can falsely believe that they are clear and don't have the infection and, therefore, they can go see their family or see someone who might get very sick and they get infected. So it gives people the wrong impression,” said Anne O’Keefe with the Douglas County Health Department.

Experts say PCR testing gives the most accurate diagnosis. That's the kind of testing that requires a nasal swab.