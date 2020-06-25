COVID-19 public hearing: Douglas County health committee to hear renter concerns

Douglas County's health committee on Thursday morning will hear from the public about the struggles of paying rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health & Human Services Committee of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners is working to develop guidelines for helping the thousands of Omahans struggling pay rent because they have lost their job or have other financial hardships prompted by COVID-19.

Douglas County received $166 million in CARES Act federal funding to help communities deal with the economic impacts of COVID-19. Tuesday, the county Board of Commissioners approved using $10 million of this funding for rent assistance.