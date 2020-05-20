LIVE AT 4PM -- COVID-19 Q&A with south Omaha community activist Ben Salazar

6 News welcomes local community activist Ben Salazar to our studio Wednesday afternoon for an interactive Q&A session with our audience.

Omaha-metro area activitst Ben Salazar will be in the WOWT 6 News studio Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to answer viewer questions about COVID-19. (MGN)

Salazar is passionate about issues facing the Omaha-metro Latino community, particularly in the south part of the city. In addition to sharing insights into the meatpacking industry, he will help explain how COVID-19 is impacting Omaha's Hispanic community beyond area jobless numbers.

Immediately following his appearance on our 4 p.m. broadcast, Salazar will down with 6 News reporter Brian Mastre to answer your questions during a Facebook Live session.

Be sure to follow the WOWT 6 News Facebook page to receive a notification of the start of our next Facebook Live Q&A.