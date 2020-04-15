LIVE AT 4PM -- COVID-19 Q&A with infectious disease expert Dr. David Quimby of CHI Health

6 News welcomes Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease doctor at CHI Health to our studio for an interactive Q&A session with our audience.

Immediately following his appearance on our 4 p.m. broadcast, Dr. Quimby will sit down with reporter Brian Mastre to answer your questions during the Facebook Live. To submit a question, just comment on that post.

