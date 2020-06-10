LIVE AT 4PM -- COVID-19 Q&A with Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray talks about the resolution before the council regarding the death of George Floyd before opening public comment on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (WOWT)
Wed 2:23 PM, Jun 10, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- On Wednesday afternoon, 6 News will welcome Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray, who is also a member of the Douglas County Board of Health, for an interactive conversation with our viewers about COVID-19.

Immediately following his appearance on our 4 p.m. broadcast, Councilman Gray will sit down with 6 News reporter Brian Mastre to answer your questions during a Facebook Live session.

