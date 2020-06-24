LIVE -- COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Brian Boer of Nebraska Medicine

Dr. Brian Boer has been treating a number of COVID-19 patients at Nebraska Medicine during the pandemic. On Wednesday afternoon, 6 News will welcome Dr. Boer for an interactive conversation with our viewers about COVID-19.

Dr. Brian Boer has been treating a number of COVID-19 patients at Nebraska Medicine during the pandemic. On Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020, 6 News welcomed Dr. Boer for an interactive conversation with our viewers about COVID-19. (WOWT)

Immediately following his appearance on our 4 p.m. broadcast, Dr. Boer will sit down with 6 News reporter Brian Mastre to answer your questions during a Facebook Live session.

