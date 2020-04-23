LIVE AT 4PM -- COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Angela Hewlett from the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit

Thu 3:02 PM, Apr 23, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- 6 News welcomes Dr. Angela Hewlett, medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, to our studio Wednesday for an interactive Q&A session with our audience.

Immediately following her appearance on our 4 p.m. broadcast, Dr. Hewlett will sit down with reporter Brian Mastre to answer your questions during a Facebook Live session.

