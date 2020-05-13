LIVE AT 4PM -- COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC's College of Public Health

6 News welcomes Dr. Ali Khan, dean of UNMC's College of Public Health, to our studio Wednesday afternoon for an interactive Q&A session with our audience.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

Immediately following his appearance on our 4 p.m. broadcast, Dr. Khan will sit down with 6 News reporter Brian Mastre to answer your questions during a Facebook Live session.

Submit your question WOWT 6 News Facebook Live . And be sure to follow the WOWT 6 News Facebook page to receive a notification of the start of our next Facebook Live Q&A.