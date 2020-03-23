COVID-19 INDEX -- Coronavirus resources, updates, other information

6 News has gathered a collection of links to more local, state, and national information about coronavirus, from health concerns and updates to business closings and family resources.
Case tallies and breakdowns
NEBRASKA --
- Adams County -- 1
Buffalo County -- 2
Cass County --
Dawson County -- 1
Douglas County -- 35
Lancaster County -- 2
Lincoln County -- 3
Knox County -- 2
Sarpy County -- 3
Washington County -- 2
IOWA --
- Official case numbers & updates
- National testing updates
- Prevention & protection
- Symptoms, testing information, & risk factors
- Checklist for older adults
- PDF -- Details on testing sites
- Information line --
- South Heartland District -- Serving residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties
-
Iowa updates & information
Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau
Information for families
Children's Hospital and Medical Center updates
Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
WHITE HOUSE INFO PACKET -- 15 Days to Slow the Spread
CDC IN SPANISH | CDC IN CHINESE
Douglas County updates & information
Douglas County Health Department --
MAP -- Omaha-metro exposure sites
Nebraska updates & information
Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services -- Case tallies, news releases, health & safety informatiion, and links to more coronavirus information for Nebraskans.