COVID-19 INDEX -- Coronavirus resources, updates, other information

6 News has gathered a collection of links to more local, state, and national information about coronavirus, from health concerns and updates to business closings and family resources.

We've also started a 6 On Your Side Facebook Group to help facilitate the sharing of community information to connect our viewers more directly.

Case tallies and breakdowns

Adams County -- 1

Buffalo County -- 2

Cass County --

Dawson County -- 1

Douglas County -- 35

Lancaster County -- 2

Lincoln County -- 3

Knox County -- 2

Sarpy County -- 3

Washington County -- 2



IOWA --

