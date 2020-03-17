Council Bluffs casinos empty, local businesses stress importance of adapting

At Horse Shoe Casino in Council Bluffs, not only is the parking lot empty, the lot is actually blocked off. This to comply with the governor’s

mandate to close bars and casinos.

Earlier in downtown Council Bluffs in their bar and restaurant district, you would expect businesses to be busy and the sidewalks to be filled with people decked out in green for St. Patrick’s Day but, only a handful of people were seen walking about. Closed signs are up with the few exceptions of places that are advertising takeout and delivery options.

6 News stopped by Jefferson Lounge at the corner of Park Avenue and Broadway. Owners John Nelson and Bryan Mann say today’s announcement was, unfortunately, no surprise.

“We’ve had a lot of stuff coming down the pipes so it’s all been vague in the wording in the times and dates have all been strange but we’re working with them we knew it was coming we’re switching gears and feel like being small business owners change is inevitable and you have to adapt to it and if you can’t modify what you’re doing you're going to lose,” said John Nelson.

As small business owners, they say order carryout and delivery are very important right now to keep them afloat.

They’re also practicing social distancing while working. They are taking extra precautions when dropping food off and are encouraging people to pay online.

