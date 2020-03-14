CHI stresses importance of mental health in wake of coronavirus worries

Local mental health experts say the overload of new information about the coronavirus can be tough to handle. Therapists at CHI Health are offering guidelines for how to deal with the global pandemic here at home.

First, anxiety is a natural part of life, but it's important to not let it manage us. Second, maintain daily routines like meals and bedtime routines. And finally, just take life one day at a time.

“Because there are so many unknowns right now, and no one can say oh it’s going to be fine tomorrow. Whether we're anxious about the stock market or jobs, our kids, school, whatever it’s all going to kind of feel the same for a while and we just have to again take it one day, sometimes one moment one breath at a time,” said Karen Williams, a mental health therapist at CHI Health.

Experts also say routines are important for our children, which includes a consistent bedtime.

