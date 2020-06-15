CHI Health hosts drive-thru job fairs for over 800 openings

If you’re looking for a job, CHI Health has plenty of jobs available, and they’re making it easy to get information on those openings with a drive-thru job fair.

Officials at CHI Health say they have hundreds of jobs available in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

Only a few applicants trickled through the drive-thru job fair. CHI officials were hoping a drive-thru process would be more comfortable for applicants during this pandemic.

CHI officials say they have about 800 openings in everything from security to nursing. Officials say they need the people after putting elective surgeries on pause due to COVID-19.

“We've had some growth and some of our areas some of the positions were probably were not posted or what have you but we're opening it back up because we're being able to do elective surgery and so we're just getting prepared,” said Brenda Trice.

Officials say they never had to lay off any workers, but some did quit. They say it’s not hard to find people interested in working in the health care field, but they did have almost as many openings before the pandemic hit.

“We probably had a little bit less than that but yes you had a little bit less than 800 like 600, 500, maybe about 700 and something yes,” said Brenda.

Chi Health is a regional health network with 14 hospitals and more than 150 clinics with more than 10,000 employees in Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. They’re hoping to attract more applicants in their other drive-thru job fairs to fill those 800 job openings.

Chi Health has scheduled three additional drive-thru job fairs, including job fairs in Council Bluffs.

