CHI Health cuts incentives for floating nurses

Despite a growing number of people testing positive for COVID-19, many hospitals have fewer patients overall. That’s because medical procedures are delayed.

But the reaction of one health system has caused anger among nurses. They asked not to be identified out of fear it may affect future employment.

Highly trained and motivated, these registered nurses get paid extra for flexibility.

“We’re at the beck and call. We float to all different areas of the hospital because we’re qualified to do that,” one nurse said.

Floating nurses don’t get benefits and just lost incentive bonuses which for some is more than a thirty thousand dollars a year pay cut.

“I won’t be able to pay my bills until they start needing us again and maybe bring the incentives back. So I’m forced to look for another job,” the nurse continued.

Patient numbers at CHI Health hospitals are down 32 percent and as-needed nurses aren’t needed as much.

Jeanette Wojtalewicz, chief financial officer for CHI Health said, “Someone who is working -- a full-time employee who is getting paid one rate and these individuals can come in and sometimes be paid more. So we’re going to eliminate that extra pay. So we’re trying to make sure everyone is treated fairly, we’re trying to save jobs.”

But these nurses say they need flexible hours and incentive pay.

“I cried a lot on Thursday, I'm a single mom supporting my children and I don't have another source of income,” a nurse said.

And they claim with little or no notice CHI Health erased their work assignments.

We have 13 highly-trained nurses here and most of them would have worked over the weekend. How many of you drew a shift?

None.

But CHI Health promises patient care won’t suffer.

Wojtalweicz said, “Patients will see no impact. We will have fully staffed adequate staff available for them to care for their every need.”

CHI Health is floating them an offer of full and part-time scheduled hours with benefits. But these nurses say their flexibility in work assignments makes them more valuable and worth the extra pay.

One nurse said, “There’s a lot of patients coming in, we’re about to hit the surge of COVID patients.”

The incentive pay cut affects about 600 floating nurses who help staff 15 hospitals in the CHI Health system. Five of the hospitals are in the Omaha-metro area.