CHI Health adding more providers to telehealth services amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHI Health said more than 800 providers across Nebraska and southwest Iowa will offer telehealth services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hospital network said telehealth is a great way for patients with heart conditions, allergies, diabetes, or other conditions to get the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The providers range from primary care, family health and behavioral providers to cardiologists, infectious disease specialists, neurologists, orthopedist, and urologists.

Instead of going to the clinic, telehealth users will be able to talk with their provider face-to-face on the computer or phone.

“In a time when many people are being asked to stay home and social distance, seeing your primary care provider or doctor shouldn’t be neglected,” said Dr. Terry Becker, family practice, CHI Health Kearney Clinic. “Telehealth and virtual visits allow you to make your health a priority in these challenging times.”

According to CHI Health, 450 providers are set up on the Zoom platform with more than 800 in the process.

Providers will be added in waves with those in primary care and family medicine among the first.

Providers will determine, on a case by case basis, if a patient is a good fit for their visit to take place virtually­ or if a patient should be seen in person.