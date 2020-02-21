CDC updates on coronavirus: workers seek to prevent outbreak, pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control updated members of the media Friday morning about coronavirus developments through a conference call.

CDC officials said they are working in close coordination with the State Department to keep travelers informed with up-to-the-minute guidance, including on cruise ship travel.

“We never expected that we would catch every single traveler with coronavirus returning from China given the nature of this virus and how it’s spreading,” they said.

To be clear, the CDC continued, they are not seeing the virus spread on a community scale in the U.S. but it remains not only possible but likely it may eventually happen.

“This new virus represents a tremendous new health threat, we don’t yet have a vaccine for this virus, nor do we have medicine to treat it specifically.”

The CDC is undertaking actions to reduce the impact the virus will have on the U.S. by readying the public health workforce to respond to local cases - and the possibility this outbreak could become a pandemic.

“We’re working with healthcare systems across the country to reinforce infection control principles,” they said. “People requiring care, working with supply chain partners to make sure what medical supplies are needed and available.”