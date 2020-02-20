CDC: 11 of 13 quarantined at UNMC tested positive for coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control found 11 of the 13 adults flown to Omaha after quarantine on a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC tested the latest quarantine group upon their arrival in Omaha early Monday.

According to a release Thursday evening from UNMC/Nebraska Medicine, 10 people are currently under quarantine at the National Quarantine Unit at UNMC, and three are in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, the release states.

"Most of our guests aren't showing symptoms of the disease, however, several others are exhibiting minor symptoms," a UNMC spokesman said in the release.

Two people tested negative, the release states.

All 13 were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where they were quarantined for several days near Tokyo before evacuating to the U.S. and eventually to Omaha.